PATTAYA, 30 August 2024: Four Royal Cliff Hotels Group hotels have been awarded the prestigious Accommodation Standard for Tourism 2024 – 2027 in the 5-star resort category by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Thailand Hotel Standard Foundation.

The certified hotels — Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, and Royal Wing Suites & Spa — successfully passed the assessment based on an internationally recognised quality system.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO (middle), along with Thibault Sellier, Hotels Group Manager (right), and Vankamon Athikomkhunchai, Marketing and PR Manager (left) of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, receive the Five Star Accommodation Standard for Tourism Plaque.

This certification highlights the group’s excellence in management, covering key aspects such as service, accommodation, facilities, cleanliness, safety, and the exceptional relaxation experience provided to all guests.

The certification recognises hotels, resorts, homestays, and tourist attractions that contribute to elevating Thailand’s tourism industry. By enhancing competitiveness and building confidence among tourists worldwide, this initiative supports Thailand’s vision of becoming a leading tourism hub.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four award-winning hotels that unlock a world of unparalleled experiences with Royal Cliff’s curated promotions and packages. Ensure an exceptional holiday experience by booking directly with Royal Cliff to secure a guaranteed best rate and exclusive value-added extras to elevate a hotel stay.

