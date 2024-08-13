SINGAPORE, 14 August 2024: Located in India’s Northeast, on the border with Myanmar, Nagaland state is often called the “Land of Festivals.”

It is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes and is home to 17 major tribes with unique traditions, languages, and customs. The Naga tribes, such as the Angami, Ao, and Sumi, are known for their vibrant festivals, intricate craftsmanship, and fierce warrior traditions, offering a cultural richness that will intrigue travellers.

One of the most celebrated events is the Hornbill Festival, held annually in December. This festival showcases the diverse cultures of the Naga tribes through music, dance, and traditional sports. The region’s picturesque landscapes, including lush hills and dense forests, add to its allure, making it a must-visit destination for cultural enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The Hornbill Festival is held annually from 1 to 10 December, and this is undoubtedly the best time to immerse in the Nagaland experience.

Must-see attractions

Kisama Heritage Village: A living museum of Naga traditions showcasing different tribes, their lifestyles, and artefacts.

Tribal Villages: Visit villages like Khonoma, Dzukou, or Longwa to immerse yourself in the local way of life.

Kohima War Cemetery: A solemn tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Imphal, showcasing the state's historical importance.

Dzukou Valley: Known as the "Valley of Flowers," this breathtaking landscape features distinctive flora.

Shilloi Lake: A serene lake surrounded by mountains, perfect for nature lovers.

Mount Saramati: This is the highest peak in Nagaland for adventure enthusiasts, offering stunning views.

Nagaland is a northeastern state in India known for its rich tribal culture, stunning landscapes, and its annual Hornbill Festival. It shares its borders with three other Indian states: Arunachal Pradesh to the north, Assam to the west, and Manipur to the south. The Hornbill Festival village is 421 km from Nagaland’s international border with Myanmar.

Pandaw offers a unique opportunity to visit this most famous festival during a 16-night fully guided land and river tour, which includes the festival at Kohima, an exploration of Nagaland, and an expedition along the mighty Brahmaputra River. Availability is limited for this truly once-in-a-lifetime adventure, so book your place today while spaces remain.

To make a booking visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw sales team at [email protected].

Nagalands Hornbill Festival and Brahmaputra Expedition

DIMAPUR – GUWAHATI – DIBRUGARH

16 nights

From USD7,745

Trip highlights

Combined with a cruise of the Brahmaputra River, guests embark on an overland side trip to attend the Nagaland Festival that opens up the amazing destination of Nagaland during the first week of December

The visit highlights the annual Hornbill Festival and begins with an orientation of Nagaland and its people through a guided tour of Kohima town. Some of the places to visit include Kohima village, Nagaland State Museum, and the Kohima War Cemetery, one of the most iconic WWII battlefields in the world, also known as the ‘Stalingrad of the East’.

Then, on to the Kisama Heritage Village, the main venue of the Hornbill Festival. There is never a dull moment at the festival venue, with dances, music, food, and drinks. You can enjoy interaction with different people from several tribes wearing their colourful attire and enthusiastically engaging in traditional sports.

Must-try local dishes

Nagaland boasts a unique culinary scene. Here are some must-try dishes served at the festival.

Pork: This is a staple in Naga cuisine. Try smoked pork, pork with bamboo shoots, or pork curry.

Akini: A fermented soybean dish rich in protein and flavour.

Chilis: Nagaland is famous for its fiery chillies. Be prepared for a spicy adventure.

Rice Beer: A traditional Naga drink made from fermented rice.

Enjoy the festival and explore beyond

A visit to the neighbouring Angami village of Kigwema is high on the list of must-do activities. The Night Carnival rounds off the festival’s celebrations, which are refreshed daily throughout the week.

Be assured each day is a different experience during the festival, and you can enjoy the colourful dances and several traditional games performed by members of various tribes. But you can also venture away from the main festival and visit Khonoma, also known as ‘India’s first green village’, and an important home of the Angami tribe. On reaching this village full of history, you will see the Naga age-group houses (Morungs), forts, ceremonial gates and the Angami way of living through an engaging village walk.

A trek to Mount Puliebadze (2300 m) just outside Kohima is one of the many signature activities when visiting Nagaland. It takes one to two hours, depending on fitness. While walking up Puliebadze, one can imagine the much more challenging climb embarked upon by the Allied soldiers during the battle of Kohima in WWII. A hike on the legendary Mount Puliebadze is always an excellent way to connect with nature, and you will also get to enjoy spectacular views of Kohima and the surroundings from the peak.