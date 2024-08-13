Minor names VP Commercial Asia

BANGKOK, 14 August 2024: Minor Hotels has named Richard Beh Vice President of Commercial – Asia, reporting directly to Puneet Dhawan, Head of Asia, and Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer.

He is based at Minor Hotels’ headquarters in Bangkok. Before joining Minor Hotels, Beh was the Trip.com Global Vice President of Hotel Chains.

A Malaysian national, Beh will spearhead the overall regional strategy, adopting a holistic approach to sales, marketing, e-commerce, revenue and distribution across the group’s brands in Asia, including Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH and NH Collection.