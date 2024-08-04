Malaysia’s air links with India improve

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 August 2024: AirAsia launched direct flights thrice weekly connecting Guwahati and Kozhikode (Calicut) to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur with the inaugural flights on 2 August welcomed by a Tourism Malaysia delegation.

This expansion strengthens air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering greater convenience for tourists following the introduction of bilateral visa-free travel for Indian and Malaysian nationals.

Kuala Lumpur to Guwahati and Kozhikode

Direct flights and visa-free entry to Malaysia provide a seamless travel experience, allowing Indian visitors to explore the country’s diverse attractions, such as the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, the beaches of Langkawi, and the cultural heritage of Penang.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Manoharan Perisamy commented: “We are excited to partner with AirAsia to enhance accessibility for travellers from Guwahati and Kozhikode. These direct flights underscore our commitment to promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations. We are confident these routes will boost tourist arrivals and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences in Malaysia.”

India is a key tourism market for Malaysia. With the introduction of these new flights, Tourism Malaysia targets 1 million Indian visitor arrivals by the end of 2024. In April 2024, Indian tourist arrivals increased by 80.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 295,000 visitors.