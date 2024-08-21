IndiGo adds Delhi-Vijayawada flights

DELHI, 22 August 2024: IndiGo has unveiled a new direct route connecting New Delhi and Vijayawada, with daily flights starting on 14 September.

The direct flights will facilitate trade and business opportunities between the national capital and one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. These new flights will establish a seamless connection between northern India and Vijayawada, enhancing access to international destinations for travellers from India’s east coast via New Delhi.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said, “We are pleased to introduce our daily nonstop flights connecting New Delhi and Vijayawada. As Vijayawada ascends as a pivotal commercial and cultural epicentre in Andhra Pradesh, these flights are poised to offer enhanced connectivity and open doors to further economic opportunities.

“With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will operate 135 weekly flights from Vijayawada to nine cities in India. As India’s preferred airline, we remain committed to delivering an affordable, hassle-free travel experience to all our customers.”

Located on the banks of the Krishna River, Andhra Pradesh’s business capital, Vijayawada, is known for its rich historical traditions and is the melting pot of various religious customs. It is famous for its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, especially revered temples like the Kanaka Durga Temple, scenic spots like the Bhavani Island, and architectural marvels like the Prakasam Barrage.

The city beautifully encapsulates the essence of Indian tradition while embracing modernity. Its local markets and delicious regional cuisine enhance its appeal, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts, spiritual seekers, and food lovers alike.

New Delhi, India’s capital, is a vibrant blend of historical grandeur and modern sophistication. Renowned for its rich heritage, it boasts magnificent monuments like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. The city’s bustling markets, diverse cuisine, and dynamic culture make it a captivating destination for domestic and international tourists.