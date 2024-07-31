Fuson Hotel Group expands portfolio

SINGAPORE, 1 August 2024: HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City, the latest hotel in Fusion Hotel Group’s expanding portfolio, is now open in the industrial and logistics hub of Binh Duong in southern Vietnam.

Located in the heart of the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 2 (VSIP 2), the new 175-room hotel is located just 38 km north of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, near Hikari Complex, Binh Duong New City Park and the Binh Duong World Trade Centre Association.

HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong New City follows the launch last year of another Fusion property, HIIVE by fusion Binh Duong, which is situated in VSIP 1. The Vietnamese government has forecast economic growth of 9 to 10% per year in Binh Duong from now until 2030.