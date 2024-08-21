SINGAPORE, 22 August 2024: If you are looking to make the most of your next overseas adventure and explore Asia in more depth, then check out Pandaw’s three river cruise options that deliver breathtaking combination expeditions of either 14 or 21 nights in the Mekong Region and India.

With inclusive flights, transfers and accommodation between cruises where necessary, a combo cruise is the perfect way to immerse yourself in Asia’s diverse cultures and experiences in one trip, all from the comfort of Pandaw’s luxury river ships.

Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong

21-NIGHT COMBO

The original Pandaw combo cruise sails through the dramatic valleys of the northern Mekong between Laos and Thailand and along the rarely explored Red River into the spectacular Halong Bay. The last remaining cabins for this popular combo are available through 2024/25. Due to scheduling restrictions, this itinerary will take a break for 25/26.

The Full Mekong Four Country

21-NIGHT COMBO

Pandaw’s newest and most adventurous combo expedition yet sees intrepid travellers sail along all navigable stretches of the Mekong River through Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand. Taking advantage of high water in the early season, the cruise explores further upstream than any passenger vessel, including a crossing of the Tonle Sap Lake for a true adventure across Indochina. This exciting itinerary is sold out for 2024, and bookings for 2025 dates are filling up quickly.

Ganges & Brahmaputra

14 or 21 NIGHTS COMBOS

The 14 and 21-night Ganges & Brahmaputra expeditions offer guests the chance to experience the wide variety of life in India. Sailing along the sacred Ganges before heading into the remote Northeast for an unforgettable journey along the Brahmaputra river, guests can experience India’s wide variety of life. New dates for 2025/26 have just been released for stateroom bookings, offering a chance to explore this iconic river aboard Pandaw.

To book your combo cruise with Pandaw, visit pandaw.com or email us at [email protected]