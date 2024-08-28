China’s 9 Air flies to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 August 2024: Chinese low-cost airline 9 Air has launched a new weekly service between Guiyang, China, and the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

It’s the first and only budget carrier serving Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province. 9 Air flies to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2. The service departs Guiyang Longdongbao Airport (KWE), located 11 km southeast of Guiyang city. On the new direct route to Kuala Lumpur, 9 Air deploys a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 189 passengers.

The airline is a subsidiary of Juneyao Air and hubs out of its main operating base at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN).

Tourism Malaysia Director General Manoharan Periasamy and representatives from 9 Air and Malaysia Airports welcomed passengers aboard flight AQ1211 from Guiyang on arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 25 August.

It marks the establishment of a new route from Guizhou Province and 9 Air’s first destination in Malaysia. China’s 9 Air operates flights to Thailand, Russia, Japan, and Laos, with Malaysia being the latest addition to its international routes.

The new service caters exclusively to travellers from Guiyang and marks a critical turning point in drawing more tourists from central and southern China. Local ticket sales out of Kuala Lumpur for flights to Guiyang on 9 Air have not opened on popular online booking websites, indicating the flights are sold only in China, possibly through travel agencies in Guiyang that block-book seats.

With these direct flights, Chinese tourists can now easily explore Malaysia’s diverse attractions, from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur to the beautiful beaches of Langkawi Island, the cultural splendours of Malacca, and the opportunity to experience unique cultural attractions, historical landmarks, and Malaysia’s renowned cuisine.

The introduction of visa-free entry for Chinese travellers from 1 December 2023 until 31 December 2026 has spurred inquiries and bookings to Malaysia from China. As of June 2024, Malaysia has welcomed 1,449,711 arrivals from China, an impressive 190.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 498,540 arrivals.