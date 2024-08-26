Cebu Pacific revives Kaohsiung flights

MANILA, 27 August 2024: Cebu Pacific relaunched flights from Manila to Kaohsiung in Taiwan last week with a festive ceremony at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

CEB flies three weekly flights on the Manila-Kaohsiung route every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using a 179-seat A320. It competes head-on with China Airlines and AirAsia on the route.

China Airlines flies the route four weekly and AirAsia three weekly, deploying Boeing 737-800 and an A320, respectively, with a similar seating capacity to CEB. The average fare on the route is USD220.

In his speech during the launch ceremony, CEB Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Michael Ivan Shau said the Manila-Kaohsiung route marks an exciting chapter in the airline’s journey as it expands its network and enhances connectivity across Asia.

“The relaunch of this route is more than just restoring a connection between two cities. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing people together, fostering closer ties, and promoting mutual growth and development,” Shau added.

Initially, from 16 to 25 August, the airline offered fares as low as PHP1,288 one-way, exclusive of fees and surcharges, with a travel period open until 31 January 2025

Flight 5J344 departs Manila (MNL) at 1715 and arrives in Kaohsiung (KHN) at 1915

Flight 5J345 departs Kaohsiung at 2000 and arrives in Manila at 2005.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.