CEB flies northbound to Chiang Mai

MANILA, 5 August 2024: Cebu Pacific, a low-cost airline based in the Philippines, will expand its international network by introducing direct flights from Manila to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. A pre-launch signature, ‘Piso Sale,’ targets Filipino travellers offering bargain fares to support the new flight.

Starting 29 October 2024, CEB will operate flights from Manila to Chiang Mai thrice weekly — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The return flights to Manila will operate on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The airline will deploy an A320 to serve the route.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific.

Flight schedule

Flight 5J874 departs from Manila at 2035 and arrives in Chiang Mai (CNX) at 2335 (Tue, Thu and Sat)

Flight 5J875 departs Chiang Mai at 0045 and arrives in Manila at 0555 (Wed, Fri and Sun).

The Manila – Chiang Mai route will be the fourth that CEB will operate to Thailand. It already flies from Manila and Cebu to Bangkok, with a choice of flying to either Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) or Don Mueang International Airport (DMK). DMK is located in the northern suburbs of Bangkok, and BKK is located southeast of the city. The two airports are 49 km apart. BKK is 35.5 km from downtown Bangkok, and DMK is 28.9km.

“This new route will allow our passengers to explore Thailand beyond its urban attractions. Chiang Mai’s natural heritage, ancient temples, and laid-back atmosphere promise a tranquil escape,” said CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao in a press statement at the weekend.

Until 6 August 2024, CEB passengers can book flights from Manila to Chiang Mai for as low as PHP1 one-way base fare, excluding taxes, fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from 29 October 2024 to 30 March 2025.

CEB currently offers flights to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.