AirAsia serves Hong Kong – Indonesia routes

HONG KONG, 13 August 2024: Indonesia AirAsia is expanding its wings in Asia by launching direct daily flights from Bali and Jakarta to Hong Kong. The new routes aim to enhance connectivity between Southeast Asia and Asia.

As the only low-cost carrier providing direct flights from Hong Kong to the popular destinations of Bali(DPS) and Jakarta(CGK), AirAsia will offer our passengers affordable travel options, eliminating the need for transit on these two routes.

Indonesia AirAsia CEO Veranita Yosephine commented: “Indonesia AirAsia is committed to providing the best service and expanding its flight network to meet the increasing needs and demands of passengers, whether for vacation trips with beloved family and friends or for business trips. With the introduction of these new routes, Indonesia AirAsia hopes to support the growth of tourism and the economy between both sides.”

Based on data from the Statistics Bureau of Indonesia (BPS), from January to June 2024, foreign tourists from Hong Kong reached 13,673 visits. This is nearly 98.5% of the total visits in 2023, which amounted to 13,885. Meanwhile, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), tourists from Indonesia visiting Hong Kong in 2023 increased by 3,276.87%, or 252,432 tourists, compared to 2022, which had 7,480 tourists.

Flight tickets for both routes went on sale on 9 August. The first flight from Hong Kong to Bali is scheduled for 1 October 2024. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong-Jakarta route will begin operating on 8 October 2024.

AirAsia offers special promotional fares for flights to Bali and Jakarta from as low as HKD388 one-way. This promotion is available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com until 18 August 2024 for the travel period 1 October 2024 to 28 March 2025 (Bali) and between 8 October 2024 to 29 March 2025 (Jakarta).