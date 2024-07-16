DUBAI, UAE, 17 July 2024: Emirates is helping holidaymakers planning to visit or stopover in Dubai make the most of their summer with complimentary stays at one of the city’s most iconic hotels.

For bookings made by 21 July 2024, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class gain a two-night stay at five-star luxury hotel JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. Customers booked in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class get a complimentary one-night stay.*

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours for customers travelling until 15 September 2024.

Whatever their preferences, visitors to Dubai can enjoy the city’s beautiful beaches, futuristic architecture, cutting-edge shopping concepts, a rich gastronomy scene, and much more. Dubai is the perfect summer destination, with many indoor activities across every part of the city.

Emirates’ special offer this summer is available on bookings made on emirates.com, the Emirates App, via Emirates ticketing offices and call centres or participating travel agents, made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.

The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is the world’s tallest 5-star hotel, with two iconic towers standing at 355 metres. It provides visitors with some of the most breathtaking views of the city’s skyline. Centrally located beside the Dubai Water Canal, some of Dubai’s most impressive attractions, such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera, are less than a 10-minute drive away.

Once tickets have been issued, passengers simply need to email [email protected] with passenger details to confirm their stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai.

*Full terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.emirates.com/english/special-offers/your-stay-at-jw-marriott-marquis-is-on-us-terms-and-conditions/