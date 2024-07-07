Qatar boosts daily flights to Colombo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, 8 July 2024: Qatar Airways will increase its Sri Lanka-Doha flights from the current five-daily schedule to six-daily, effective 10 July 2024.

The additional flights will be served by the Boeing 787 aircraft, which will fly the additional services, featuring 30 business class seats and 281 economy class seats. With this network enhancement, Qatar Airways will operate a total of 42 weekly flights to and from Sri Lanka, connecting passengers to nearly 170 global destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways Country Manager Sri Lanka & Maldives, Jonathan Fernando said: “We are thrilled to be increasing our flights to and from Sri Lanka to provide even better connectivity to our passengers. This flight increase is a testament to our commitment to providing our passengers with the best travel experience possible onboard the World’s Best Airline. With more flights to and from Sri Lanka via our home hub, Hamad International Airport, we hope to make it easier for more travellers to discover their dream destination within our robust network.”

The newly added flights will provide passengers with more options to connect to major destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa via Skytrax World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.