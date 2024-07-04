PAL flies Clark – Basco route

MANILA, 5 July 2024: Philippine Airlines reopened its Clark – Basco route earlier this week, declaring it a milestone celebration at the Clark International Airport led by airline officials and aviation industry stakeholders.

The restored route will operate four times weekly (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

PAL’s 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8 aircraft received a water salute as it departed Clark Airport for Basco, Batanes.

Flight PR2688 will depart Clark International Airport at 1100 and arrive in Basco at 1235.

Flight PR2689 will depart Basco at 1300 and arrive at Clark International Airport at 1435.

Officials of the PAL Group, Department of Tourism Region 3, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) joined the event.

This direct service to picturesque Basco complements PAL’s daily Manila – Basco service. From its Clark hub the airline flies daily to Cebu, thrice weekly to Boracay (Caticlan), and four times weekly to Coron (Busuanga).

Department of Tourism Region 3 Director Richard Daenos commented: “As the country’s flag carrier, PAL represents the entire archipelago, and the airline serves as a vital link for the Filipino diaspora, enabling easy travel for millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) together with their families. PAL’s routes – especially to remote or underserved areas – are crucial for regional development and integration, ensuring that even less accessible regions benefit from air connectivity.”

Clark International Airport Chief Executive Officer Noel Manankil added: “We are thrilled to once again connect Clark to the breathtaking beauty of Batanes. This flight not only opens up opportunities to explore this unique destination but also strengthens our commitment towards convenient travel options for all. Your efforts contribute immensely to promoting tourism and economic growth not only for Batanes but also for the entire Central Luzon.”

More about Basco

Capital of Batanes: Basco is the central town of Batanes, the northernmost province in the Philippines. It serves as the administrative centre, housing the provincial government and key infrastructure, making it a crucial starting point for anyone visiting Batanes. The town is located on Batan Island, the second largest island in the Batanes archipelago, the northernmost group of islands in the Philippines around 350 km south of Taiwan.

Gateway to Batanes: Basco is the entry point for most visitors to Batanes. Its domestic airport connects the islands to central Luzon (Manila and Clark International Airports).

Tourist Infrastructure: Basco is Batanes’ main tourist destination. This remote island chain is known for its stunning natural beauty, including rolling hills, dramatic cliffs, and unique Ivatan architecture. Basco provides easy access to these attractions through tours, transportation, and accommodation options.

Cultural Experience: Basco allows visitors to experience Ivatan culture through local cuisine, handicrafts, and historical sites.