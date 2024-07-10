Malaysia’s mega sale is back

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 July 2024: Bargain hunters are heading for the Malaysia Mega Sale 2024, which is up and running until 31 July and offers shopping discounts of up to 85%.

Under the national sales campaign slogan “MY Priceless Experience,” the Malaysia Mega Sale features leading retailers and shopping malls across the country, supported by a network of hotel associations, travel agencies, airlines, KTMB (Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, the main rail operator), and local tourism industry players.

With up to 85% discounts, the campaign is designed to provide extraordinary value and create a memorable shopping experience with the help of Mastercard, the leading partner.

The initiative promotes Malaysia as a premier shopping destination and aims to revitalise the national economy, including the accommodation, gastronomy, and tourism sectors. It is expected to generate MYR102.7 billion in tourism revenue for the 2024 national coffers.

Malaysia is home to one of the most vibrant shopping scenes globally, with an abundance of first-class malls offering various luxury goods, arts and crafts, gadgets, apparel, and high street labels. From the iconic malls in Kuala Lumpur to hidden retail gems across the nation, shoppers will find endless destinations to explore and indulge in.

During the event, numerous activities are scheduled at shopping malls across the country. In addition to special offers, there are a variety of fun elements for the entire family, including prize draws, treasure hunts, cultural performances, photo opportunities, playgrounds, colouring competitions, and family workshops.

Beyond shopping, the Malaysia Mega Sale is also about showcasing the wider hospitality experience. Visitors can take advantage of attractive offers at restaurants, accommodations, spas, wellness, and beauty outlets. The campaign’s motto, “Shop, Eat, Rest, and Repeat,”

The Malaysia Mega Sale continues until the evening of 31 July 2024.