Etihad adds flights to North America

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2024: Etihad Airways will increase its direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Boston from four weekly to daily, starting 27 October.

Earlier this week, the airline confirmed the increase in flights ahead of the North American winter travel season, offering North American corporate and leisure travellers flexibility when planning trips to the UAE, the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.

The decision to increase Boston flights to daily is based on the route’s strong performance. It comes just three months after Etihad Airways introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the US. Boston joined Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., as well as Toronto, Canada, further expanding Etihad’s North American footprint.

“Our Boston service continues to perform strongly, with our flights near capacity since our inaugural flight in Boston this March,” said Etihad Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De. “Having already experienced record passenger demand, we’re excited to invest further in the North American market by expanding our flight frequency out of Boston ahead of the peak winter travel season.”

Etihad’s daily Abu Dhabi – Boston flights will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring Business Studios and Economy Smart seats. (28 seats in business and 262 seats in economy)

Toronto Welcomes the Airbus A350

In addition to increasing flight frequencies to Boston during autumn, Etihad will also fly its Airbus A350 daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, beginning on 27 October.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world, with 25% less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models. The aircraft also features Etihad’s newest cabin interior with an elevated business class home to 44 Business Studios. In addition to facing forward with direct aisle access, every Business class seat converts into a fully flat bed of 79” in length with ample storage space.