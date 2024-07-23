AirAsia flights return to Subang

SUBANG, 24 July 2024: AirAsia confirmed on Monday that it will expand operations in Malaysia to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (IATA: SZB), popularly known as Subang Airport.

The expansion will complement its operations at its main hub at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2), which will provide travellers with additional connectivity and a more convenient option due to its vicinity to the city.

AirAsia’s operations at Subang Airport will commence with two domestic destinations, namely 14 weekly flights to Kuching (Sarawak) and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah). The start-up date for adding flights to and from Sepang is 30 August 2024.

Capital A CEO (Advisor and Steward of AirAsia Aviation Group) Tony Fernandes said: “Subang Airport holds a special place in my heart, and it is exciting to witness its resurgence as one of the key players in Malaysia’s aviation landscape. The government’s decision to revitalise the airport into a regional aviation hub aligns perfectly with our mission to continue revolutionising the aviation industry, as the increased air traffic and passenger flow generated by our operations will have multiplier effects on related industries, driving economic growth and development in the region.

“AirAsia’s homecoming to Subang Airport is nostalgic and strategic. Capital A’s engineering arm, Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), has operations there, enhancing the efficiency and streamlining of our aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities. Repainting Subang Airport red symbolises a return to our roots and a commitment to our growth journey and contribution to the prosperity of the communities we serve. This is a step in the right direction for the nation’s aviation industry, and we are thrilled to lead this visionary move.”

To celebrate, AirAsia offers promotional fares for flights from Subang to Kuching from MYR88 all-in* one-way and to Kota Kinabalu from MYR99 all-in one-way, including a complimentary 15kg checked-in baggage allowance. The promotional fares are available for booking on AirAsia MOVE app (previously known as airasia Superapp) and airasia.com until 28 July 2024 for the travel period between 30 August 2024 and 8 October 2025.

Flight Schedule from Subang (SZB) to Kuching (KCH)

Flight Schedule from Subang (SZB) to Kota Kinabalu (BKI)