AirAsia adds new destination in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 July 2024: AirAsia Group will expand its route network between Malaysia and Indonesia by adding flights from the Malaysia capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Labuan Bajo in Indonesia.

It becomes the 21st direct route between the two countries as AirAsia (AK) offers three weekly flights, making it the first international link to Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

To celebrate the launch of the new route scheduled for 3 September 2024, AirAsia offers a limited-time promotion from Kuala Lumpur to Labuan Bajo. All-in fares are as low as MYR179 one way from Kuala Lumpur and IDR469 one way from Labuan Bajo.

The flight is available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com from now until 14 July 2024 for the travel period between 3 September 2024 and 29 March 2025.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) currently flies to 13 routes in Indonesia from Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati, Banda Aceh, Jakarta, Bali (Denpasar), Medan, Padang, Pekanbaru, Makassar, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Balikpapan; as well as from Penang to Jakarta and Medan.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Indonesia (QZ) flies to 11 routes in Malaysia: Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching; Bali to Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu; Medan to Kuala Lumpur and Penang; Lombok to Kuala Lumpur; and Surabaya to Johor Bahru.

Labuan Bajo, once a quaint fishing site, has blossomed into a must-visit destination for travellers seeking awe-inspiring natural beauty and cultural richness. It is the gateway to the nearby Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home to the famous Komodo dragons. It is also known for one of the park’s highlights, Pink Beach, which is named for its striking colour and is one of only seven such beaches worldwide. The breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs attract travellers seeking adventure, diving and island-hopping experiences.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Labuan Bajo (LBJ):