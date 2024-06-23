LANGKAWI, 24 June 2024: It’s time to say ‘Destination Langkawi ON’ for the weekend by checking out what you can explore during a three-day and two-night in stay in Langkawi.

Whether you fly, drive, or ferry your way to this popular island destination, start packing your bags and essentials because Langkawi will take your breath away.

Langkawi effortlessly maintains its allure as a premier tourist and holiday haven, creating an undeniable chemistry that consistently captivates the hearts of all who venture here.

Before we delve into the details, it’s noteworthy that Langkawi is renowned for its UNESCO Global Geopark status. This distinction is attributed to its ancient mountain formations, crafted over 550 million years ago in the Cambrian period. The geological tapestry of this destination serves as a testament to its rich history, fostering an incredible diversity of flora and fauna. Within Langkawi lies one of the planet’s oldest rainforests, adding timeless beauty to the landscape.

Let yourself be spellbound again, just like the first time you set foot in Langkawi – many years ago or just a year ago. Allow yourself to journey into the forgotten love that has mesmerised countless souls before you, and let Langkawi weave its enchanting spell over you once more. And if you haven’t experienced the magic of Langkawi yet, there’s no better time than now to do so.

Day 1: Experience Geoforest Parks and Geosites from Ground to Summit

Start your adventure at sunrise with thrilling activities at Machincang Cambrian Geoforest Park. As the sun sets, head to Gunung Raya Granite Geosite and step into the mystical Dream Forest, where the night reveals a captivating wonderland.

Machincang Cambrian Geoforest Park

Head to the Oriental Village, where you can start your ascent. For adrenaline junkies, take the SkyATV and ride through rugged terrain, passing under the cable car line, and then cool down at a small waterfall.

Quick ascent, glide through the skies on the SkyCab, traverse the iconic SkyBridge, or wander amidst the treetops on the 38-meter-long Eagle’s Nest SkyWalk, offering a spellbinding 360° panoramic view.

Waterfall enthusiasts, a refreshing dip at the Telaga 7 waterfall is a must. It’s only a 15-minute hike to the base and another 30 minutes to reach the seven natural pools.

Experienced mountain climbers, explore the 5.8-km Gunung Machinchang trail. This challenging hike, popular for birding, camping, and hiking, takes three hours and 17 minutes to complete. The trail features stairs, flat paths, roots, and rocks leading to the beautiful Seven Wells waterfall. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the dense rainforest, home to giant trees, strangler figs, and wildlife such as macaques, dusky leaf monkeys, and hornbills. The hike includes campgrounds like Kem Saintis and Tokayah Camp, with steep climbs and helpful ropes for the final ascent to the observation deck at the peak, offering panoramic views. A permit is required and can be obtained online at iforest.kedah.gov.my.

Dream Forest at Gunung Raya Granite Geosite

After dinner, your adventure continues as we invite you to step into the enchanted trails of Dream Forest and leave reality behind. This magical journey beckons local dreamers and travellers to explore its mystical landscapes, where reality melds with fantasy.

Nestled at the base of Gunung Raya Granite Geosite, Dream Forest Langkawi is illuminated with whimsical theatrical lights and enhanced by cutting-edge multi-sensory technology. This sanctuary within Langkawi’s rainforest offers a breathtaking wonderland.

As you wander deeper, tropical vistas come alive with captivating lighting, projection mapping, and enchanting soundscapes. Each step along the 1.2 km path unveils new wonders, guided by the enchanting music and narrative of Datin Seri Tiara Jacquelina.

For more information:

Oriental Village

Address: Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd Cable Car Station, Oriental Village, Burau Bay, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Contact: +604-9612000

Operational Hours: 0930 – 1800

Website: https://panoramalangkawi.com/skycab/

SkyATV by Langkawi Adventure Xtreme Park

Contact: +60177756460

Operational Hours : 1000 – 1600

Website: https://langkawiadventurepark.com/langkawi-sky-atv-ride-at-cable-car-45-60-min

Dream Forest

Address: Lubuk Semilang, Mukim, Jalan Padang Gaong, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: +0134873277

Operational Hours : 1900 – 2300

Website: https://dreamforest.com.my/

Day 2: Discover Geoforest Parks by Boat Tour

No visit to Langkawi is considered complete without delving into the wonders of its geoforest parks. Include this in your itinerary.

Kilim Geoforest Park: Explore Malaysia’s first UNESCO-endorsed geosite, Kilim Geoforest Park, where ancient formations and diverse ecosystems await. Glide through rivers, visit intriguing caves, and marvel at coastal karst and mangrove ecosystems. Encounter the oldest carbonate rock in the region, dating back 490-370 million years, and witness a harmonious blend of geological wonders and natural beauty.

Exploring Langkawi’s Mangroves at Kubang Badak: Embark on a captivating journey through Langkawi’s mangrove forests, where boat tours unveil Brahminy kites and sea eagles in their natural habitat. Walk among mangrove trees on elevated platforms, uncovering pristine landscapes and diving into Kampung Kubang Badak’s tidal river estuary. Experience its geological diversity while supporting sustainable tourism efforts.

Dayang Bunting Geoforest Park: Discover the enchanting beauty of Dayang Bunting Geoforest Park, just a short boat ride away. Be mesmerised by Dayang Bunting Lake, surrounded by lush greenery and steeped in local folklore. Marvel at marble formations dating back millions of years, while legends of a mystical lake add allure. Engage in kayaking and paddle boating adventures, concluding with a delightful dining experience at Kerisik or Ketam Village Restaurant.

Now that you have explored the Geoforest by boat, we recommend you stay wet and dive into thrilling water activities at Paradise 101. Enjoy a variety of sea adventures including paragliding, jetskiing around stunning rock formations, and sunbathing on the private beach. At Paradise 101, engage in banana boat rides, parasailing, kayaking, and ziplining over the Andaman Sea. Experience laughter and fun at the Aqua Park, and unwind at the OMG! Bar & Restaurant with refreshing cocktails against ocean views. Spanning 2 acres of beachfront, Paradise 101 offers white sands, greenery, and clear waters with a dedicated crew ensuring a clean, safe environment. Enjoy bespoke service and access to jet skiing, ziplining, and more. Complete your day with a sunset yacht view and BBQ dinner for a relaxing conclusion to your adventure-filled day.

For more information:

Kilim Geoforest Park

Address: Jeti Pelancongan Sungai Kilim, Mukim Air Hangat, Kampung Kelubi, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: ++604 959 2324

Website: https://naturallylangkawi.my/portfolio/kilim-geoforest-park/

Kubang Badak BioGeo Trail

Address: Kampung Kelubi, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: +6012-573 6453

Website: https://naturallylangkawi.my/portfolio/kubang-badak-biogeo-trail/

Tasik Dayang Bunting

Address: 07000, Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: +6013-302 3099

Website: https://langsura.com.my/tasik-dayang-bunting/

Day 3 of your Langkawi adventure is all about embracing the thrill of the outdoors.

After a hearty breakfast featuring local delights like nasi lemak or a satisfying American breakfast, kick off your day at Skytrex Adventure. Tucked within the breathtaking Machincang Cambrian Geoforest Park, Skytrex Adventure beckons with its exhilarating aerial challenges amidst the verdant rainforest canopy.

Imagine swinging from tree to tree like Tarzan, navigating over 30 adrenaline-pumping obstacles that include rope ladders, flying foxes, and ziplines. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned adventurer, Skytrex offers three distinct courses tailored to your skill level. The Little Legend course, just above the forest floor, provides a gentle introduction, while Eagle Thrill takes you higher with games reaching up to 10 meters. For the ultimate test, conquer Island Extreme with its 33 heart-pounding challenges set among the tallest treetops, offering panoramic views that will leave you breathless.

Safety is paramount at Skytrex Adventure, with thorough briefings, top-notch gear, and friendly instructors ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone. Each course promises not just a physical challenge, but a memorable journey through Malaysia’s lush rainforest, providing a unique perspective on nature and adventure.

After your high-flying escapades, keep the adrenaline flowing with a visit to Morac Adventure Park. Just minutes from Langkawi International Airport, this state-of-the-art go-kart circuit promises thrilling speeds and competitive racing. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a first-timer, Morac Adventure Park caters to all, offering a safe and exhilarating environment to test your skills against friends or family.

As your Langkawi adventure draws to a close, take a moment to savour the unforgettable moments of excitement and exploration this paradise has offered. From conquering the heights of Machincang and Gunung Raya in the Geoforest Park, to cruising through the mangroves of Kilim and Kubang Badak, and exploring the mystical Dayang Bunting Lake, every corner of Langkawi has been a canvas for adventure. Whether you’ve indulged in water sports at Paradise 101, challenged yourself at Skytrex Adventure amidst the rainforest canopy, or felt the rush of speed at Morac Adventure Park, each experience has added a new layer to your Langkawi journey. These thrilling escapades against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty ensure that Langkawi’s allure will linger in your memories long after you’ve bid farewell to its shores.

For more information:

Skytrex Adventure Langkawi

Address: Jalan Teluk Yu, Kampung Kok, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: +6019 280 5679 (strictly for calls only from call 0900 – 1700. Email: [email protected]

Operational Hours: Park operation hours: 0830 – 1800. First departure: 0900, Last departure: 1500

*Open on most public holidays.

Website: https://www.skytrex-adventure.org/langkawi

AMPREX CIRCUIT SDN BHD

Address: Lot 67, Jalan Pantai Cenang, Mukim Kedawang, Kedah, 07000 Pulau Langkawi, Kedah

Contact: +60-4-955 2727/+60 12 957 3327

Email: [email protected]

Operational Hours: Monday to Friday 1500 – 1900 Day Time and 2100 – 2400 Night Time

Website: https://moracadventurepark.com/

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my