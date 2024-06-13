Thailand’s Grand Sale is up and running

BANGKOK, 14 June 2024: Thailand’s annual Visa Grand Sale 2024 got underway last week, with some of the key players figuring in a photo shoot to kick off the campaign that runs until the end of August.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool promoted the launch on her Facebook page earlier this week, recognising the cooperation with Visa International Thailand and other partners that promote the country’s mega shopping campaign. It offers up to 50% discounts at shopping malls and includes travel and hospitality bargains at top tourist destinations across the country.

Photo credit: Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Campaign partners include Visa, Siam Paragon, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, Icon Siam, King Power, Central and the Association of Entrepreneurs in Rajaprasong District.

The TAT governor said the campaign “enhances the image of cooperation between public and private agencies in organising marketing activities to encourage travel and spending.”

The Visa Thailand Grand Sale 2024 campaign, a value-packed initiative, encourages international travellers to visit the country during the so-called Green Season (rainy season). Supported by Visa, it offers attractive discounts at popular luxury shopping malls located in Thailand’s popular destinations through 31 August 2024.