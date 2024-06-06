Oneworld welcomes Fiji Air as full member

SINGAPORE, 7 June 2024: Oneworld, a leading global airline alliance, has announced that Fiji Airways will become its 15th full-member airline.

Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji, has achieved a valuable presence in the oneworld alliance for the past five years as a oneworld connect partner.

It has now developed cooperative links with all OneWorld member airlines, paving the way to a more seamless integration as a full OneWorld member. Fiji Airways’ transition to full membership will commence immediately and be completed within a year.

Oneworld CEO Nat Pieper said: “We welcome them as our 15th full-member airline in the oneworld alliance. Fiji Airways is already part of the oneworld family, as we have had a highly successful relationship since the airline joined as a oneworld connect partner five years ago. With its tremendous growth, award-winning product and services, and acceleration of connections with all oneworld member airlines, Fiji Airways will strengthen our position as the premier airline alliance for international global travellers.”

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen added: “As a full member airline, we are excited to enhance the travel experience for oneworld alliance frequent flyers, offering greater accessibility to Fiji and the South Pacific, and ensuring seamless connections and memorable journeys for Fiji Airways customers across the alliance network.”

Fiji Airways, with its hub at Nadi International Airport, serves 26 destinations in 15 countries and territories globally, including oneworld hubs at Sydney, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. Fiji Link, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiji Airways, will become an affiliate airline of oneworld and extend the alliance’s network even further by bringing its domestic flights to Suva, Nadi, Labasa, Taveuni and Kadavu; as well as regionally to the Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Fiji Airways carried 2.2 million passengers in 2023, offering 2.8 million seats across its network. It has a fleet of 21 aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Airbus A330s, and Boeing 737s.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the oneworld alliance, founded in 1999 by American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas. Later this year, Oman Air will become the 14th member airline of the alliance, joining Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines.