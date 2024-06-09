Air India adds Bengaluru – Gatwick flights

GURUGRAM, India, 10 June 2024: Air India has announced it will start nonstop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) on 18 August 2024, making Bengaluru the fifth Indian city to be connected to the UK’s second-largest airport.

The service will further strengthen Air India’s presence in the UK and reinforce the strong economic and cultural links between India and the UK.

Air India will operate five weekly flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick, bringing the total number of flights to and from London Gatwick to 17 weekly.

Air India currently connects four other Indian cities to London Gatwick: Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi. The airline additionally operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow and six weekly flights to and from Birmingham.

The airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. It features 18 flat beds in business class and 238 spacious seats in economy.

“We are delighted to offer our guests convenient, nonstop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick. This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two important business and leisure destinations and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network,” said Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson.

All times are local. (+1) denotes next-day arrival.

Bookings for the flights opened on 7 June for all channels, including Air India’s official website, its mobile app, and authorised travel agents and partners.

Bengaluru Flights

Bengaluru is known as the “Silicon Valley of India” and is a major information technology and biotechnology centre. Flights connect workers, executives, and investors to this economic powerhouse.

It’s also a major city in South India, serving as a hub for flights to other regional destinations and a gateway to exploring other parts of the country. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) is a primary aviation gateway to South India. It is well-connected to domestic and international destinations, facilitating business travel and tourism.