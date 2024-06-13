More flights serve Hong Kong – Danang route

HONG KONG, 14 June 2024: Hong Kong Airlines will commence direct flights to Danang in central Vietnam on 19 July. This busy route is already served by two very competitive low-cost airlines: Hong Kong Express and Vietjet.

Hong Kong Airlines, home-based in Hong Kong, will schedule daily flights using an A320 with 169 seats. Flight time is one hour and 50 minutes.

Hong Kong Express, a low-cost airline based in Hong Kong, flies the Hong Kong-Danang route twice daily (morning and evening) using the bigger A321 with 209 seats. Its website quotes its lowest roundtrip fare at USD138.

Hong Kong Airlines quotes a starting fare of USD189 for its daily flight, which is due to commence on 19 July.

More competition is on the horizon as Vietjet Air increases its direct Danang-Hong Kong service from four times weekly to daily, effective 1 July. At present, the airline flies the route on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday using an A321 with 209 seats. Its lowest fare on the website is USD155.

The average roundtrip fare on the Hong Kong-Danang route is USD230.

In its publicity for the new service, Hong Kong Airlines describes Danang as “The Oriental Hawaii,” one of the largest and most important cities in central Vietnam.

“From the cool retreats of Ba Na Hills and the historic and culturally diverse ancient towns to the prime selfie spots on stunning beaches, the Pink Church, and Asia Park, coupled with a variety of traditional Vietnamese cuisine, Danang remains a popular destination for international tourists and is regarded as one of the hotspots for tourism in Asia.”



Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule: Hong Kong-Danang

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies close to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet.