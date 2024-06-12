Minor Hotels launches Phuket wellness hub

BANGKOK, 13 June 2024: Minor Hotels announces Layan Life by Anantara, a medical wellness centre located on the grounds of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, is set to lift Phuket’s reputation as an international destination for medical wellness.

The new purpose-built facility, which covers 1,767 square metres, is scheduled to open in Q3 this year and will offer a blend of modern medical technologies and ‘Rajasamnak’ (royal-style) Thai healing traditions.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. Layan Life by Anantara uses biophilic architectural principles that blend with nature.

It offers programmes created by specialist medical doctors and Thai medicinal experts. The three to 10-day programmes infuse ancient wisdom with advanced medical assessments and diagnostics, tailored wellness nutrition, and guided fitness. The result is a highly bespoke, full-circle approach to holistic well-being that spans a variety of goals, such as weight management, de-stressing, fitness, and anti-ageing.

Split across two storeys, the lower level includes a 220 sqm gym, 60 sqm yoga studio, 35 sqm Pilates studio, meditation rooms, and a hydrotherapy area with vitality pools, saunas, and steam room. The upper floor houses medical and holistic facilities, rooms for consultations, physiotherapy, TTM, aesthetic treatments, IV procedures and medical treatments such as an Icepod, hyperbaric chamber, and hydrocolonic therapies. There is also a Thai herbal dispensary where personalised remedies are prescribed.

Outside, the Active Zone spans tennis courts, a Muay Thai ring, a climbing wall and an outdoor fitness area with water sports.