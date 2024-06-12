BANGKOK, 13 June 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry, vibrant culinary scene, and stunning landscapes in the Land of Smiles with the new ‘Culture Connect’ offer.

Until 31 August 2024, guests who book stays at Centara Korat, Centara Ubon, Centara Udon, or Centara Ayutthaya will have the opportunity to take advantage of special perks curated to enhance their experience.

Complimentary stays for a third person make exploring Thailand’s wonders with family or friends effortless and enjoyable. Exclusive discounts at nearby shopping hubs offer an enticing opportunity to delve into authentic Thai craftsmanship and goods. This offer also includes a 10% discount on all food and drink purchases, welcoming guests to savour the essence of local Thai cuisine during their stay.

With strategically located properties, Centara provides easy access to iconic landmarks, national parks, and shopping areas, fostering an immersive cultural experience and a deeper understanding of the local way of life. From the historic temples of Korat and the serene lakes of Udon Thani to the breathtaking beauty of Ubon Ratchathani and the timeless allure of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site just an hour from Bangkok, the warm hospitality and world-class service of Centara Hotels & Resorts ensures an unforgettable adventure throughout Thailand’s hidden gems.

A range of contemporary room types, unique restaurants and bars, and more are available to accommodate the needs of every traveller at Centara Korat, Centara Ubon, Centara Udon and Centara Ayutthaya.

For more information on the ‘Culture Connect’ offer or to make a reservation, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cultureconnect

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 95 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com