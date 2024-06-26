Minor flies NH flag over Boulevard Hotel

BANGKOK, 27 June 2024: NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard will be the first NH-branded hotel in Bangkok and the second in Thailand, as Minor Hotels plans to expand the brand outside of Europe and the Americas.

Global hospitality group Minor Hotels announced earlier this week that it had signed a management agreement with Boulevard Hotel Company Limited. The property is due to open under the NH brand during Q4 2024. It will be the second NH property in Thailand after the NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort.

NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, Expected to Debut in Q4 2024.

Located in Bangkok’s bustling commercial and shopping district, just off Sukhumvit Road, the 309-room property is just a 200-metre walk from the BTS SkyTrain public transportation system at 2 Soi 5 Sukhumvit. It’s also also close to Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Currently operating as the Boulevard Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit, the property recently completed extensive renovations of its rooms, lobby, restaurant and pool areas. The amenities include an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar, meeting facilities, a fitness centre and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Minor Hotels expects to rebrand the property as NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard in Q4 of this year after adding NH’s brand touches over the coming months. In the interim, the hotel will operate as the Boulevard Hotel Bangkok under Minor Hotels’ management. The property was previously branded Amari Boulevard under the management of Onyx Hospitality before the owners embarked on an extensive renovation project.