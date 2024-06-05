Lock in a fare while planning travel

GURUGRAM India, 6 June 2024: Air India has introduced ‘Fare Lock’, a new feature for customers added to the ticket booking flow on airindia.com and the Air India mobile application that lets them plan their travel with greater flexibility and ease.

Fare Lock enables customers to lock in or reserve a selected fare for 48 hours for a fixed, nominal fee while simultaneously firming up their travel itineraries.

It helps customers plan their travels without worrying about unexpected fluctuations in fares and availability for their preferred flight options. The feature is available for flight options at least 10 days away from the date of booking the service.

To use the service, Air India customers choose the preferred flight options and are likely to finalise, select the Fare Lock option in the booking flow, and pay a non-refundable fee. Later, they can return to their bookings on the website or mobile app to confirm their bookings at the pre-selected fares by using the ‘Manage Booking’ option.

Fare Lock is available at the following fees (inclusive of taxes) varying by route and applicable per passenger per ticket:

Fare Lock is designed to enhance the overall travel experience for customers, by leveraging advanced technology and integrating the service with Amadeus in the booking flow.