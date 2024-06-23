Etihad strengthens global network

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2024: Boosting its network, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, launches flights to eight destinations this June, taking its operating routes this summer to 76.

Etihad adds summer routes to Antalya, Nice, and Santorini. It returns to Malaga and Mykonos and launches year-round flights to Al Qassim, Bali and Jaipur.

Etihad Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “It is an exciting month for Etihad as we deliver on our plans to expand our network with eight additional locations. We are launching flights to three important places — Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim. “At the same time, we’ve commenced operations to new seasonal destinations and returned to popular summer hotspots.”

This Eid holiday, Etihad began operating directly to summer destinations, including Nice on the French Riviera and Antalya on the Turkish Riviera, as well as returning to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini. Earlier in June, Etihad relaunched its services to the popular Spanish holiday resort of Málaga during the peak summer season months.

Etihad has also launched services directly in Jaipur, India, known as the pink city and a major tourist hotspot in Rajasthan State. This marks Etihad’s 11th gateway to India.

Today, Monday, 24 June, Etihad launches a new service to Al Qassim, marking the fourth destination for Etihad in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Qassim is revered for its rich culture, lively markets, and luscious date palm groves. On 25 June, Etihad will launch its very first flight to Bali, Indonesia, offering four weekly flights.