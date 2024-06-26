DUBAI, 27 June 2024: Emirates was awarded seven impressive accolades at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony in Fairmont Windsor Park, London.

The prestigious titles reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering best-in-class products and services across all classes, with accolades including; World’s Best Airline Inflight Entertainment, Best First Class Airline Comfort Amenities, Best First Class Airline in the Middle East, Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East and Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East.

Emirates garnered the awards from the votes of thousands of business and leisure travellers in more than 100 countries. Members of the travel and aviation industry attended the ceremony, and Graham Pepe, Emirates’ Corporate Sales Manager, UK, accepted the awards.

World’s best entertainment in the skies

Winning ‘World’s Best Airline Inflight Entertainment’ is a testament to Emirates’ renowned inflight entertainment system ice, topping the Skytrax charts for the 18th time. Thanks to its diverse content and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in more than 40 languages – there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Customers are spoilt for choice with more than 4,000 hours of movies and TV channels, up to 3,500 hours of music and podcasts, more than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies, 250 dedicated kids and family channels and hundreds of TV series and full box sets, including the latest shows from Paramount+, HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid.

Multi award-winning First-Class experience

Emirates First Class experience continues to be an industry benchmark for excellence, scooping three awards – ‘Best First-Class Airline Comfort Amenities’, ‘Best First-Class Airline in the Middle East’ and ‘Best First-Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East’. First Class, customers can look forward to a seamless door-to-door travel experience with Emirates chauffeur-drive service (CDS) to/from the airport and access to over 39 dedicated premium airport lounges worldwide. First Class customers will experience the ultimate comfort onboard with fully enclosed private suites, a ‘dine on demand’ service including unlimited caviar and Dom Pérignon champagne, luxurious hydra-active pyjamas, Byredo skincare and sustainable Voya shower products, as well as Bulgari amenity kits to stay refreshed throughout long haul flights.

Acclaimed Premium Economy & Family Travel

Emirates was awarded ‘Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East’ and ‘Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East’ for its newly launched product that rivals Business Class on many airlines. Emirates Premium Economy Class features leather seats with a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, a 19.5-inch wide seat with a recline of 8 inches, and calf rests and footrests for additional comfort, a 6-way adjustable headrest and many other thoughtful touches such as easily accessible in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table, and a 13.3″ TV screen. Customers can get comfortable under sustainable blankets made from recycled plastic bottles, a generously sized pillow, complimentary amenity kits and a globally exclusive sparkling wine- Chandon Vintage Brut 2017. The award-winning catering onboard features a selection of generous meals made with seasonal ingredients and regional influences -all served on chinaware, accompanied by stainless steel cutlery wrapped in a linen napkin. Premium Economy Class is currently available on 15 routes – London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Christchurch, Auckland, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tokyo Narita, Sao Paulo, Osaka and Dubai.

Emirates also took home the Skytrax award for ‘Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East’, for its array of products and services that cater to families and children, from priority boarding for families across all international airports, dedicated and healthy inflight meals for children and fun amenities, a litany of children’s entertainment on ice, and extra services for Unaccompanied Minors and accessibility for families with neurodivergent children.

