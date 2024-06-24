Costa Serena returns to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 June 2024: Costa Cruise Line’s Costa Serena will homeport in Malaysia for a series of five sailings in December organised and sold by Hwajing Travel and Tours.

The Italian cruise ship will sail from Port Klang and offer three itineraries: A three-day, two-night trip to Penang, a four-day, three-night trip to Phuket and a six-day, five-night sailing to Vietnam and Hong Kong.

The starting price for the three-day, two-night cruise to Penang is MYR599 per person. Seniors get a 10% discount off the listed cruise prices.

Sailings from Port Klang

4 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Wed)

7 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Sat)

10 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Tue)

13 December, 2024 – 3D2N Port Klang-Penang-Port Klang (Fri)

15 December, 2024 – 6D5N Port Klang-Vietnam-Hong Kong (Sun) *One-Way Cruise

Commenting on Costa Serena’s seasonal homeporting Hwajing Travel and Tours managing director Kenny Cheong said: “Following our inaugural season in March this year, we are delighted to bring back the beautiful Costa Serena to homeport in Port Klang. We are proud to play a significant role in boosting cruise tourism in Malaysia and supporting local businesses in the Port Klang area while offering Malaysian and regional travellers an affordable, convenient and relaxing way to travel around the region.”

Special early bird prices are on offer until 31 July by contacting the team at Hwajing Travel & Tours.

For more information head to the website: https://sites.google.com/view/costaserena-hwajing/home.

(Source: Hwajing Travel & Tours).