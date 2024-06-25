AirAsia: Fifteen awards and still winning

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2024: AirAsia has been recognised as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2024, marking a historic 15th consecutive year win.

AirAsia began in 2001 when Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun bought an ailing airline with two aircraft and 200 staff and turned it into the fourth largest in Asia, with more than 200 aircraft and 21,000 staff across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia.

In accepting the award at a ceremony in London on Monday, Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: “Skytrax champions global standards for airline quality and excellence, and we are thrilled to have risen to this benchmark for the 15th consecutive year. No other companies come to my mind as having achieved such a winning streak, and we are very proud of it. Our guests mean the world to us, and we are reinvigorated by the confidence they have shown by voting for us again. We look forward to continuing to serve millions more this year alone, with high quality at the best cost.”

Leveraging its 23-year track record of disruptive multi-hub operations in Asia, AirAsia continues to deliver solid improvements in customer experience thanks to continual enhancements in the booking and journey touchpoints and innovative ancillary services. Additionally, the ongoing reactivation of its fleet and the delivery of new aircraft in the coming months will enable AirAsia to explore new destinations, potentially expanding routes across Africa and Europe.

Fernandes dedicated this award to AirAsia Allstars and its loyal guests: “Since our inception, AirAsia has strived to be ahead of the curve, taking the challenging path to redefine and democratise air travel access. It is inspiring to witness the growth of this industry over the years. Thanks to Skytrax, this fantastic accolade is a tribute to what makes us the world’s best – our 21,000 Allstars and our 800 million guests, who continue to support us despite the many challenges we have faced over the last few years.

“We acknowledge the challenges as we continue to rebuild the airline from the worst crisis in aviation history, but today, we’ve emerged stronger. Travel is back, the sky’s the limit, and we are working hard to be even bigger and better than ever. See you on board soon.”

The Skytrax World Airline Awards, known as the Oscars of the aviation industry, are determined by millions of international travellers. As a global benchmark of airline quality and excellence, the final award results include more than 325 airlines, with AirAsia emerging at the top of its category.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2023/2024 online survey, with 21.42 million eligible entries counted in the results from September 2023 to May 2024, when AirAsia steadily increased its network back to over 130 destinations.

(SOURCE: AirAsia)