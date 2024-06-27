Air India A350 twice daily to London

GURUGRAM India, 28 Jun 2024: Air India will introduce twice-daily flights between Delhi and London Heathrow by deploying its brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Starting on 1 September 2024, the route will mark the long-haul international debut of Air India’s flagship product.

The A350-900 will replace the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week.

With the deployment of the A350-900 to London Heathrow in September, Air India will have upgraded 90% of all its flights to London Heathrow.

From April 2024, Air India started deploying its recently inducted Boeing 777-300ERs with elevated cabin interiors on all flights across its Mumbai-London Heathrow route to provide upgraded cabin interiors and inflight entertainment systems while bringing first class back on the London Heathrow-Mumbai route. This makes Air India the only carrier to offer the choice of first class travel between the two cities as well as between the UK and India.

Introducing Premium Economy and an all-new Air India experience across cabins

Air India will introduce its Premium Economy class experience for the first time on the Delhi-London Heathrow route with the A350-900. It will offer guests the choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated, upscale cabin.

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “The deployment of our flagship A350s and the B777s with upgraded cabin interiors to London Heathrow marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates our commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards and to going beyond just meeting customer expectations as we continue to renew our fleet.”

“With our industry-leading cabin products on the A350, including a new Premium Economy experience and a host of new onboard enhancements rolling out, we are confident that these daily flights between India and London Heathrow will soon be the preferred choice for travellers,” Wilson added.

Bookings for the Air India A350 flights on the London Heathrow route are now open on Air India’s website and mobile app.

A350 flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow route (from 1 Sep 2024)

Mumbai-London Heathrow: B777-300ER flights with upgraded interiors