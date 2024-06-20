Agoda and STB renew promotional pact

SINGAPORE, 21 June 2024: Agoda, a leading digital travel platform, and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Singapore as a top travel destination in Southeast Asia.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) earlier this week marks the renewal of their partnership, which will be instrumental in driving travel to Singapore through Agoda’s innovative digital marketing strategies and its extensive partner networks.

The agreement renewal was signed on 18 June in the presence of Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern and STB CEO Melissa Ow.

This latest agreement involves a year-long commitment to spotlight Singapore brands and attractions, leveraging Agoda’s expertise in online travel and its partner networks.

“This renewed partnership with STB is a testament to our shared vision of showcasing Singapore to the world through innovative means. As a Singapore-headquartered company, Agoda is thrilled to leverage our digital marketing expertise and global platform to bring new and returning visitors to Singapore, ensuring they see the world for less while experiencing more,” stated Agoda.CEO Omri Morgenshtern

The strategic partnership aims to amplify the travel experience in Singapore by introducing travellers to the city’s diverse experiences. Agoda and STB established the partnership in 2022 by offering a variety of accommodation options at discount prices.

In the first phase of the new partnership, some of Singapore’s local brands and attractions, such as Bee Cheng Hiang, Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, PAZZION, and Sentosa Development Corporation, will offer exclusive perks and discounts on the Agoda platform. STB and Agoda will also roll out co-branded marketing campaigns and targeted digital campaigns to pique visitors’ curiosity.