KUCHING, Malaysia, 23 May 2024: Sarawak’s Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, confirmed the Sarawak Tourism Destination Resilience programme reached its target of 60 participants at a launch presentation earlier this week 20 May.

The programme is underway at the Imperial Hotel Kuching and concludes on 24 May with a closing ceremony and certificate awards.

The initiative represents a significant milestone in Sarawak’s journey towards tourism recovery, sustainability, and growth, responding to the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Destination Resilience Programme is a collaborative effort between the Sarawak Tourism Board and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The minister commented: “Tourism is more than just an economic engine – it is a force for good, a bridge between cultures, and a catalyst for positive change. We must ensure that our tourism practices are sustainable, ethical and inclusive, respecting both our visitors’ needs and our environment’s integrity.

Key objectives of the programme include evaluating, mitigating, and managing risks; strengthening adaptive capacity; promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism practices; preserving cultural heritage; and advocating for safety and security within the tourism landscape.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor noted: “The TDR programme aims to equip the Sarawak Tourism Board, key destination stakeholders, and tourism MSMEs with a comprehensive understanding of the steps to build resilience and foster greater sustainability. The overarching goal is to enable these stakeholders to develop and execute a robust action plan that promotes resilience and sustainable tourism growth in the destination and MSMEs operations.”

The programme’s comprehensive curriculum comprises 12 modules crafted to address the needs and challenges Sarawak’s tourism industry faces. Over the next five days, participants, including policymakers, SMEs, and business owners, would engage in immersive sessions to enhance their understanding of Tourism Destination Resilience.

As the Sarawak Tourism Destination Resilience programme begins, it embodies a collective vision for the future of Sarawak’s tourism landscape. With esteemed partners like the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and the unwavering support of industry leaders, this initiative heralds a new era of collaboration and innovation.

