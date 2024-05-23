Etihad reports strong April performance

ABU DHABI, 24 May 2024: Etihad Airways carried more than 1.4 million passengers in April, with the average load factor reaching 84% across the month, according to the airline’s preliminary traffic statistics for April 2024

“In April, we experienced 39% year-on-year growth in customers, further underlining our positive growth trajectory and contributing to a 4% boost in load factor, despite a considerable increase in capacity against the same period in 2023,” said Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves. “Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 5.7 million are 41% higher than at year-todate April 2023.

“These figures come on the back of robust first-quarter 2024 financial results with Q1 earnings equivalent to our total net income for the entire financial year 2023 and underline our ongoing commitment to resilience, customer service, and efficiency.

“We continue to grow our network and our frequency to match customer demand, and in April, we successfully reintroduced our much-loved A380 onto our New York route while announcing plans to add it to our flights to Paris from 1 November,” the CEO concluded.

Etihad performance highlights

During the first Quarter of 2024 (January to March), Etihad increased frequencies to key destinations and launched new flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Boston, It also announced additional routes to Antalya and Jaipur. The additional capacity led to a 34% increase in Etihad’s weekly flights. As it heads for the summer peak season, June to August it is expanding flights from 642 (2023) to 858 in 2024.