New boat show venue draws superyachts

PHUKET, 24 May 2024: The 2025 edition of the Thailand International Boat Show will take place at Phuket Yacht Haven from 9 to 12 January 2025.

The island’s largest marina with 332 berths, Phuket Yacht Haven can accommodate yachts of all sizes up to 100 plus metres, aligning with the organisers’ plans to expand the show and welcome more superyachts.

“As we look to expand the Thailand International Boat Show in 2025 and beyond, the move to Phuket Yacht Haven is strategic. It gives us more space and the capacity to grow in the water and onshore,” said show organiser JAND Events’ CEO David Hayes.

“Feedback from many global brands is that they see the show as one of the most important boat shows in this part of the world, and the new venue will allow us to grow in stature regionally and internationally. Also, being closer to the airport and many five-star resorts makes the show even more convenient for off-island visitors”.

Close to Phuket International Airport, the Phuket Yacht Haven is accessible for international and Thai travellers, and the five-star resorts and luxury villas in the north of Phuket island and neighbouring Phang Nga cater to the attending HNWIs and UHNWI visitors. Looking at future developments, Bumrungrad Hospital is coming to the northern area of the island and there are long-term plans to build a new airport named Andaman International Airport on a site in Phang Nga province on the mainland facing Phuket Island.

An in-house survey by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau found that visitors to the 2024 show increased 62% in 2023, while international visitors increased 74%. Recognising the importance of the Thai market for exhibitors, Thailand International Boat Show organisers have embarked on an extensive marketing campaign that should increase Thai visitors to the 2025 show by around 54%.

The number of Russian visitors was up more than 100% on last year, and the 2024 show saw strong growth in attendees from across Europe, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Ireland, and Denmark, to name a few. Visitors from the APAC region also increased considerably, with Singapore, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand all showing double — or triple-digit growth in 2024.

Confirmed Exhibitors

Following the success of the 2024 event, exhibitors have confirmed their places at the 2025 Thailand International Boat Show. In the water, Simpson Marine has confirmed participation and will be showcasing yachts from Sanlorenzo, Fairline and Bluegame. The Yacht Sales Company (Thailand) will showcase models from Fountaine Pajot, Monte Carlo Yachts and Dufour. Sunseeker will also be returning in the water and showcasing several yachts. Others confirmed include Lee Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Derani Yachts, Asia Marine, Go Boating, Asia Yachting, Extreme Marine, Sea Yacht Sales and Motor Field (Thailand).

Onshore exhibitors confirmed for 2025 include AMI Marine International, Hull, Octopus Electrical Service, Seabob, Siam Legal, SITICO and The ASA Group, while Cessna & Beechcraft by Textron Aviation return as the VIP Lounge Presenting Sponsor.

The Thailand International Boat Show, A Luxury Lifestyle Event, will be held from 9 to 12 January 2025 at Phuket Yacht Haven. The second annual Thailand Yachting Conference will take place on 8 January, followed by the yachting awards and gala dinner.