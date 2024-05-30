More Indians take a break in Thailand

BANGKOK, 31 May 2024: New data from Airbnb reveals that between 2022 and 2023, Bookings in Thailand by Indian guests on Airbnb increased more than 60% between 2022 and 2023*.

There was also a noticeable surge of interest during the recent Holi and Easter long weekends when Indian guests’ searches for stays in Thailand increased by more than 200 %.**

Photo credit: Airbnb.

According to provisional data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, India is the fifth largest source market for Thailand holiday bookings. Most of the credit goes to the government’s visa-free policy, which will continue until at least 11 November 2024 under the present concession. Based on the latest Thai Cabinet resolution announced earlier this week, it will almost certainly become a permanent concession beyond the November end date.

This surge in travel interest on Airbnb may be driven by India’s changing demographics and a new, more travel-inclined younger generation. Gen Z and Millennial Indian guests accounted for 80% of bookings in 2023*.

India has the highest population of Gen Zs and Millennials in the world, so it’s not surprising that youth is also at the heart of Airbnb’s traction in India.

Thailand’s city and beach destinations made up the top five most booked destinations by Indian guests on Airbnb:***

Bangkok

Phuket

Chiang Mai

Krabi

Samui

The desire for beach and city getaways is also seen in stays chosen by Indian guests – the most booked Airbnb Categories in Thailand by Indian guests were Pool, Tropical, Near a beach, Near a national park and Iconic city.***

Based on Airbnb bookings by Indian guests, duo and solo travellers were the largest traveller types, while small groups (three to five people) and medium-sized groups (plus five) were the fastest growing, increasing by approximately 67% and 68% year-on-year, respectively* in 2023.

“Travellers from India on Airbnb continue to show their love for Thailand with a growing interest in exploring destinations nationwide. In addition to some of Thailand’s top destinations, we see Indian guests also exploring lesser-known areas and supporting a more inclusive tourism in Thailand that spreads economic opportunities to more people in more places, not just big cities,” said Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj.

“The Thai government’s extension of the visa waiver for citizens of both countries will further support and drive inbound tourism. There is a strong appetite for Thailand amongst Indian travellers, and we will continue to support Thailand’s tourism initiatives and help to make Thailand top of mind amongst Indian travellers.”

*Based on India users’ booking data for 2023 vs 2022, Gen Z guests are age 18 to 29, and Millenial guests are age 30 to 39.

**Based on India users’ search data for the Holi and Easter long weekend with check-in dates between 23 March and 31 March 2024, compared with last year’s period.

***Based on India users’ booking data for 2023.