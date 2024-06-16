DUBAI, 17 June 2024: Emirates has started its highly-anticipated services to the Colombian capital of Bogotá, expanding the airline’s South American network to four destinations and reaching 19 points across the Americas.

The recent launch of services to Emirates’ latest destination was celebrated at El Dorado International Airport with a cake-cutting ceremony and symbolic gift exchange commemorated the occasion in the presence of a delegation of VIPs including His Excellency Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Colombian Ambassador to the UAE; His Excellency Mohamed Alshamsi, UAE Ambassador to Colombia: Sergio Paris Mendoza, Director General of Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia; and Natali Leal, OPAIN General Manager.

The daily service via Miami is operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, which will offer premium passenger services on its daily services to Bogotá. Emirates also became the first airline to offer first-class services on the popular route between Miami and Bogotá.

Emirates showcases its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which features eight first-class private suites, 42 lie-flat seats in business class, and 304 spacious seats in economy class.

Emirates’ EVP Passenger Sales and Country Management Nabil Sultan said: “The addition of Bogotá to our network reinforces our deep commitment to South America and expanding our reach in this important continent. Bogotá’s status as a key leisure and business destination makes it a gateway we have long wanted to serve, and the new flights will become a conduit to enhance trade flows, improve market access and open pathways for investment across several sectors between Colombia and the UAE. We are also excited to provide our premium services between Miami and Bogotá and to introduce a first-class offering for the first time ever on this popular route.”

Emirates’ daily flight EK213 departs Dubai at 0215 and arrives in Miami at 1005. The flight then departs Miami at 1205, arriving in Bogotá at 1455. Emirates’ return flight EK214 leaves Bogotá at 1719 and arrives in Miami at 2215. The flight then departs Miami at 0045 the next day, arriving in Dubai at 2300. All times are local.Tickets to Bogotá can be booked on emirates.com or the Emirates App.