KHAO LAK, Thailand, 6 June 2024: The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024 opened on Wednesday at the JW Marriott Khao Lak, with business matching appointments between 425 travel buyers and 430 Thailand travel suppliers. The event concludes on Friday, 7 June.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanit presided over the opening ceremony, joined by Phang-Nga Province Vice Governor Niracha Banditchat and other travel-related VIPs such as Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Phang-Nga Tourism Association, President Lertsak Ponklin

ON TTM’s long success, the minister said: “The Thailand Travel Mart Plus is organised in line with the government’s “IGNITE Thailand” vision and plays a crucial role as a premier showcase of Thai tourism. This year’s event will further affirm its well-earned recognition as a must-attend B2B tradeshow that provides a valuable business platform for sellers and buyers.

Now in its 21st edition, the TTM+ presents the theme ‘Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End’.

Thapanee added: “The TTM+ 2024 showcases the diverse tourism offerings that leverage Thai cultural values for a remarkable and excellent experience. Another prominent feature is our ‘smart tourism’ strategy, which elevates Thai tourism’s competitiveness. We highlight the unprecedented digital transformation to accelerate Thailand’s tourism ecosystem to quality and sustainability.”

Buyers return to TTM

The TTM+ 2024 has registered a strong turnout, with 425 international travel buyers, of whom 55.5% are returning buyers and 44.5% are new participants. Buyers come from East Asia (30.4%), Europe (25.2%), ASEAN, South Asia and the South Pacific (20.9%), the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East (11.3%), as well as Thailand (12.2%).

There are 430 travel content sellers across Thailand, including 46 exhibitors who won the Thailand Tourism Awards 2023. There are 360 hotels and resorts, 34 tour operators, 18 entertainment venues and attractions, eight transportation and carriers, and 10 companies such as online travel platforms, shopping malls, golf clubs, and vineyards. In addition, there are over 100 media from overseas and in Thailand.

“The event provides a platform for 15,000 business appointments between buyers and sellers. As a result, this is estimated to bring about THB3 billion in revenue for Thailand’s tourism industry and distribute no less than THB30 million back to local communities,” the TAT Governor explained.

The three-day TTM+ 2024 programme started on Wednesday evening with pre-tours, an opening ceremony, a Thailand product update, TTM Talk, and a welcome reception. B2B appointment sessions and networking events continued on Thursday and Friday.

At the Thailand Product Update, buyers and media were briefed on Thailand’s tourism direction, marketing strategy, and a national focus on sustainability.

TTM Talk focused on two keynote topics

TrendWatching Head of Trends Victoria Loomese presented “Navigating Tomorrow: Global Consumer Trends Reshaping the Tourism Industry”.

She was followed by Michelin-starred restaurant Baan Tepa Head Chef Chudaree Debhakam, who gave a presentation on “Thailand’s Gastronomic Journey: Towards a Sustainable Food Future.”

Spotlight on Phang-Nga

This year, the event presents four tourism experiences in Phang-Nga.

Try & Taste: A selection of coffees and teas from various regions, such as Thai-style coffee from Kopi Kuapa and organic tea from Sawanbondin.

Showcase: Unveils secrets: Legends and traditions behind local crafts like those from Morgan Village and Batik from Takuapa.

Local Products: Presents authentic local dishes and fresh fruits.

Unleash: Introduces do-it-yourself activities on batik painting or beadwork workshops.

Reflecting TTM’s overarching theme, the half-day pre-tours presented hidden gems of Phang-Nga. At the same time, the post-tours will allow participants to visit other parts of Thailand, such as Phuket, Krabi and Ko Samui in the south and Chiang Mai and Lamphun in the north.

Zero waste landfill initiative

TAT continues to prioritise the effort to minimise the environmental impact of waste generated at travel events. Actions at TTM include sorting waste into organic, recyclable, and general waste categories and sending it to appropriate destinations for further management. This is aimed at helping reduce waste sent to local landfills, following the Zero Landfills concept in the “Reduce World Mess: Zero Landfills” activity.