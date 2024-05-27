Time is running out to tap Club Med discount

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2024: Club Med invites travellers to take advantage of its mid-year offer and enjoy a 40% discount at five resorts across Asia.
The resorts are located in Lijiang Yunnan China; Bali Indonesia, Phuket, Thailand; and two properties in the Maldives.
Participating resorts
- Club Med Lijang;
- Club Med Bali;
- Club Med Phuket;
- Club Med Kani, Maldives;
- Club Med Finolhu, Maldives.
Club Med’s Mid-Year offer will apply when customers book a trip from now until 10 June 2024. The savings are 40% on all room types at the five resorts, but the promotion is subject to availability, and blackout dates could apply.
In addition, families can take advantage of year-round family discounts. Children aged 12-17 are eligible for a 20% discount off the adult rate, while those aged 4-11 enjoy 40%.
