Time is running out to tap Club Med discount

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2024: Club Med invites travellers to take advantage of its mid-year offer and enjoy a 40% discount at five resorts across Asia.

The resorts are located in Lijiang Yunnan China; Bali Indonesia, Phuket, Thailand; and two properties in the Maldives.

Photo credit: Club Med. Five Asian resorts, with two in the Maldives, offer 40% off.

Participating resorts

Club Med Lijang;

Club Med Bali;

Club Med Phuket;

Club Med Kani, Maldives;

Club Med Finolhu, Maldives.

Club Med’s Mid-Year offer will apply when customers book a trip from now until 10 June 2024. The savings are 40% on all room types at the five resorts, but the promotion is subject to availability, and blackout dates could apply.

In addition, families can take advantage of year-round family discounts. Children aged 12-17 are eligible for a 20% discount off the adult rate, while those aged 4-11 enjoy 40%.

(SOURCE: Club Med)