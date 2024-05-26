It doesn’t get more exclusive than this

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2024: ÀNI Private Resorts, the world’s first private resort collection offering exclusive retreats for a single group of guests, has appointed Lena Wantjer as Vice President of Sales.

The group has resorts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Dominican Republic, and Anguilla. ÀNI offers exclusive retreats in the earth’s most beautiful and far-flung corners, from the Caribbean to Southeast Asia. Each ÀNI destination is designed exclusively for a single group of guests, accommodating up to 20 or 30 guests across 10 to 15 suites.

Wantjer’s pivotal role in developing strategic sales plans and overseeing the global sales teams will help further solidify ÀNI’s position as a leading luxury resort operator.

She joins ÀNI Private Resorts, having held management positions in renowned hospitality organisations, such as Ennismore, Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts, Emirates Palace, The Arch London, One&Only Resorts and Kempinski Hotels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lena Wantjer to the ÀNI Private Resorts team as our new Vice President of Sales,” said ÀNI Private Resorts CEO Yeshi Phuntsho.

Founded in 2010, the group currently offers four resorts located in Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Dominican Republic, and Anguilla boasting panoramic ocean views and pristine natural settings.

Two properties in Asia

ÀNI Thailand Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga Bay is an all-inclusive private resort on the east coast of Koh Yao Noi Island that accommodates groups of 12 to 20 guests who have the resort to themselves for their stay.

ÀNI Sri Lanka is a 15-suite property at the southern tip of Sri Lanka, a 30-minute drive from Mawella Lagoon, where seaplanes land after a 35-minute flight from Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) in Colombo.