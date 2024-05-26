Doha sightseeing flights take off

DOHA Qatar, 27 May 2024: Qatar Airways’ destination management company, Discover Qatar, is launching ‘Discover Doha by Air’, using a light aircraft.

Each air tour can accommodate up to eight passengers in a Cessna 208 Caravan, a single-engine light turboprop utility aircraft designed with large windows for aerial viewing.

Discover Qatar Senior Vice President Steven Reynolds, said: “Guests are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey around Doha’s skies, soaring above remarkable landscapes and cultural treasures, in the Cessna 208 Caravan. At Discover Qatar, we continuously work to curate our offerings to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

With a flight duration of 45 minutes, the aircraft will take off from Doha International Airport Premium Terminal, first flying over Al Thumama Stadium, Aspire Zone and Education City and then move towards Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium and Thakira Mangrove Forest. The journey will continue with flybys over Pearl Island, Al Safliya Island, Katara Cultural Village and West Bay. Before reaching the airport, the aircraft will fly over the Corniche, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art and Stadium 974 for a grand finish.

Bookings are now available for the first tour, scheduled for Thursday, 27 June 2024. Prices start at QAR710 for adults and children over two years of age and are free of charge for children under two years of age.

Seats can be reserved for morning and afternoon tours from Thursday to Monday. Guests can also conveniently pair their air tour with Discover Qatar return airport transfers to and from Doha International Airport Premium.

The scenic flights are also available for passengers transiting for six or more hours at Hamad International Airport with a starting price of QAR 850, including private return transfers between Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport Premium Terminal.

About Discover Qatar

Discover Qatar is the Destination Management Company (DMC) for the Qatar Airways Group.