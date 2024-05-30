BANGKOK, 31 May 2024: Discover a world of destinations, and you could also win a five-night Getaway plus USD1,500 spending cash at any Dusit Hotel worldwide. In addition, there are 16 more getaway prizes up for grabs.​​

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲:​

• Follow @dusit.hotels on Instagram and access the Dusit AR filter on your mobile here: https://bit.ly/44E6gU3​

• Discover our 13 destination random filters. Keep playing until you find your dream destination.​

• Create an Instagram Reel with the AR filter and share it on your public profile.​

• Share which Dusit Hotel you want to visit and why using #DusitEscape, and tag @Dusit.Hotels in your caption. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘙 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘭 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.​

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗲𝘀 (𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘆 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄):​

• 1 Grand Prize: A 5-consecutive-night getaway for two persons, including breakfast, plus USD 1,500 at any Dusit Hotel of your choice.​

• 16 more winners: Enjoy a 3-consecutive-night stay for two persons, including breakfast, across Dusit destinations.​

– Thailand hotels: Three prizes.​

– Philippines hotels: Two prizes.​

– Maldives, Japan, Nepal, Guam, Singapore, Greece, Dubai, Oman, Doha, Egypt and Kenya: One prize per destination.​

Entries must be presented by 15 July, and winners will be announced on 30 July 2024

*Read the full terms and conditions at dusit.com/giveaway

#DusitHotelsandResorts #DusitEscape