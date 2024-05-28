Cebu Pacific awards top travel agencies

MANILA, 29 May 2024: Cebu Pacific, a regional airline based in the Philippines, awarded its top-performing travel agencies in the recently concluded 18th Eagle Wings Awards, which were hosted at the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel and The Funny Lion in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The Eagle Wings Awards, a prestigious annual event, is a testament to the achievements and dedication of CEB’s travel agent partners, who are integral to driving the airline’s success.

The winners of this year’s Cebu Pacific Eagle Wings Awards.

“This is our way of giving thanks to everyone who did a good job in helping Cebu Pacific keep soaring in the skies. Together, let us applaud your achievements, celebrate your successes, and inspire one another as we continue to chart new paths and offer safe, accessible, and affordable flights for all our guests,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander Lao told the awardees in his speech during the awarding ceremony.

CEB conferred awards to 60 travel agencies from its local and international stations.

“At a time when exploration and discovery became cherished pursuits, each and every one of you played a pivotal role in shaping unforgettable experiences for travellers in the Philippines and beyond,” commented CEB Director for Passenger Sales and Distribution, Arlene Tenat.

CEB continues to operate the broadest domestic network in the Philippines, flying to 35 local destinations and 24 international destinations. The airline offers direct flights from Manila, Cebu, or Clark.