TG refits A320s with a business-class

BANGKOK, 30 May 2024: Airbus has reached an agreement with Thai Airways International to retrofit its fleet of 20 A320ceo aircraft with reclining business class seats.

It marks Airbus’ first-ever cabin retrofit for a single-aisle fleet in the Asia-Pacific region. The initiative also aligns with THAI’s commitment to improve passenger comfort after it integrated its former subsidiary, Thai Smile Airways, into the parent company in January 2024.

As part of this agreement, Airbus Services will supervise the installation of 12 business class seats on each A320ceo. These seats, with a backrest that reclines up to eight inches, will provide passengers with a more comfortable sitting position, enhancing their travel experience. The retrofitting project is scheduled to kick off by the end of the year.

Upon completion, the A320s will feature a two-class configuration comprising 12 business class and 144 economy seats, delivering an enhanced travel experience across all cabin classes. This transformation marks a change from the previous all-economy class configuration, which accommodated between 168 to 174 passengers. As of April 2024, THAI operates an Airbus fleet of 20 A320s, three A330-300s, and 20 A350-900s.

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said: “The acquisition of 20 A320 aircraft from THAI Smile Airways has benefited THAI’s route network, strengthened fleet efficiency and enhanced our competitiveness in the market. The fleet will serve THAI’s domestic and regional operations, aiming to provide customers with seamless and convenient flight connectivity. In addition, the retrofit of reclining business seats in the aircraft will offer passengers more comfort while their travel experiences will be elevated and enhanced throughout their flight journey.”

Airbus Senior Vice President Customer Services Cristina Aguilar added: “We are thrilled to embark on this cabin retrofit project with Thai Airways. This agreement underscores our commitment to enhancing passenger comfort and delivering exceptional travel experiences. We look forward to seeing these upgraded A320ceo aircraft take to the skies, offering passengers unparalleled comfort with the new reclining business class seats.”