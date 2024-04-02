Westin brand slated for Penang

PENANG, 3 April 2024: Marriott International confirmed Monday it has signed a hotel management agreement with Westfield Global to bring The Westin brand to the popular island of Penang.

Located along the sea-facing promenade of Gurney Drive, The Westin Hotel, Penang, is slated to open in 2026 and will have 217 rooms and suites.

The signing ceremony was graced by His Royal Highness, Tuanku Raja Muda of Perlis and Chairman of Westfield Global Sdn Bhd (centre) joined by Dato’ Yeoh Yih Sean, Director of Westfield Global Sdn Bhd (on his left), Mr. Kevin Chen, Senior Vice President Hotel Development, Asia Pacific Marriott International (on his right) and witnessed by Directors from Westfield Global Sdn Bhd and representatives from Marriott International.

The hotel will offer guests sweeping views of greenery and the Andaman Sea beyond. Overlooking newly opened Gurney Bay Park, a seafront public recreational space including a skate park and retail areas, the hotel will be just a short walk from Gurney Drive’s popular local street food stalls, the Gurney Drive Hawker Centre and popular shopping malls of Gurney Plaza and Gurney Paragon.

The Westin Hotel, Penang, will form part of a larger development known as the Westin Hotel & Residences. It will feature all-day dining and speciality restaurants, a lobby lounge and a pool bar, an outdoor swimming pool and the branded Fitness Studio, Heavenly Spa by Westin.

The hotel will be Marriott International’s fourth Westin in Malaysia, joining The Westin Kuala Lumpur, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort, and The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa.