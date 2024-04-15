16 April 2024: Travelling solo doesn’t have to be limiting or come with a heavy price tag increase. Pandaw is recognised as one of the best solo cruise operators in the small river ship category worldwide* due to its user-friendly policy for singles and solo travellers.

It delivers ‘no single supplement’ on the widest range of dates in river cruising, including travel dates during peak seasons.

Meeting like-minded travellers is easy thanks to the famous ‘Pandaw spirit’ spacious and comfortable community areas plus daily cocktail hours. Special single tables are available as an option during meals upon request.

(*2023 WAVE awards, Pandaw nominated ‘Best for Solo Travellers’).

You don’t have to pay more to travel solo as Pandaw offers a comprehensive list of No Single Supplement departure date options in Asia, covering all of Pandaw’s destinations and even including departures in peak months.

Also, Pandaw’s distinct vessel design and famous ‘Pandaw Spirit’ encourage communal camaraderie, meaning solo travellers quickly make new friends and future Pandaw travel companions.

Luxury small-ship river cruises in Asia

For over 25 years, Pandaw has been the leader in Asian River Cruising. It currently operates 17 beautiful ships exploring amazing countries — India, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

India

In 2019, Pandaw launched three new routes using its small luxury ships in Northern India, covering nearly all of the main waterways: the Lower Ganges River or Hooghly, the Upper Ganges.

The Mekong River Southeast Asia

The mighty Mekong River wends its way through six countries, and a Pandaw cruise allows you to explore remote parts of these countries that the average traveller wouldn’t get to see.

Vietnam and Cambodia

Vietnam and Cambodia are countries brimming with a complex culture and extreme landscapes. Pandaw cruises explore the great towering limestone islands of Halong Bay and sail the Red River. They journey to the majestic, awe-inspiring Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, sailing the Mekong River and Tonle Sap. Cruises navigate the maze of channels floating villages in the Mekong Delta at the southern tip of Vietnam.

Laos River Cruises

Pandaw’s spectacular Laos river cruises allow you to discover the undiscovered as you travel on the Upper Mekong River from Vientiane in Laos to Chiang Khong in Thailand.

Discover where Pandaw sails

