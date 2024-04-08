PATTAYA, 9 April 2024: The AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, a leading tennis event for young athletes in Asia, will be held from 3 to 5 May 2024 at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s Fitz Club sports facility.

The tournament, for children up to 14 years, allows participants to accrue points for their national ranking/standing in Thailand. AssetWise Public Company Limited, Yonex, and Technifibre sponsor this prestigious event.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO and ITF Masters Champion Vitanart Vathanakul is spearheading the initiative to establish Pattaya as a premier tennis destination.

“We are thrilled to contribute to Pattaya’s reputation as a leading city for competitive sports, particularly tennis. Our tournament offers young athletes a perfect platform to display their skills and compete against their peers in a nurturing and supportive atmosphere,” he explained. “The event is crafted to embed the principles of discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition among children from an early stage while refining their technical abilities. We aim to nurture and develop future talent for Thailand to compete on the ATP circuit.”

Additionally, on 3 May, the Royal Cliff will host a tennis clinic offering tips and valuable techniques presented by professional coaches and partake in warm-up exercises. Participants can take on the challenge of competing against Vitanart Vathanakul in a super tie-break format. Winners will receive a special prize.

In addition to the competitive play, the tournament features a variety of activities and social gatherings to entertain players and their families over the weekend. Food stations will offer snacks, beverages, fruits, ice creams, and other refreshments. Medical staff and support services will be available for players throughout the event. The venue will also provide game zones for children to engage in creative activities, including arts and crafts, while waiting for their matches. A massage zone will also be available, offering a range of treatments from skilled therapists.

Registration for the tournament is now open, and interested parents and players can sign up at www.royalcliff.com/aswj. Special room rates are offered to all tournament entrants, and bookings can be made on the website (use promo code ASW24) or by contacting us at 038-250421 ext. 2820-24 or [email protected]. We encourage everyone to sign up early to secure their spot in the tournament and avoid disappointment.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, has been a preferred choice for renowned ATP players such as Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, among others. These players have previously conducted tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts on par with those at the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top-tier players aiming to acclimate themselves to grand slam tournament conditions. Besides tennis, the club boasts a rich history of hosting various sports events, including Junior and Senior Tennis contests, Squash championships, and Table Tennis duels.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub or send an email to [email protected].