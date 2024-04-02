PATA Malaysia takes students under its wing

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 April 2024: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Malaysia Chapter launched its PATA Malaysia Chapter Student Wing this week, uniting students, educators, and travel industry leaders to strive towards the common goal of nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders.

The launch of the Student Wing symbolises a substantial leap forward for the PATA Malaysia Chapter’s commitment to the industry’s future.

“The PATA Malaysia Chapter Student Wing is set to be the cornerstone for aspiring tourism professionals,” stated PATA Malaysia Chapter Hon Secretary Datuk Ali. “It’s more than a membership; it’s an opportunity to shape the fabric of the industry.”

PATA Malaysia Chapter confirms students will soon be able to apply for membership through its website, as online registration is expected to be launched shortly. This online platform will facilitate easy access for students across Malaysia to join the PATA community and benefit from its extensive network and resources.

For further information or to express interest in future events and initiatives, contact the PATA Malaysia Chapter at [email protected] or visit the website at www.patamalaysia.org.

About PATA Malaysia Chapter

The PATA Malaysia Chapter is part of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, which serves as the leading voice for travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region.