PAL set to fly to Seattle

MANILA, 4 April 2024: Philippine Airlines will launch a direct Manila-Seattle flight this October, making it the first carrier to link the Philippines and the US Pacific Northwest with nonstop flights.

The airline confirmed the new service earlier this week, noting Seattle will be its sixth destination in the US and eighth in North America.

Photo credit: Airbus. The A350-1000 will operate on PAL’s nonstop services from Manila to North America, including the US and Canada’s East Coast.

PAL now operates the largest network of nonstop flights between the Philippines and the US, serving Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Honolulu and Guam.

According to the airline’s timetable, nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle will launch on 2 October 2024.

Establishing the route to Seattle, the gateway to the Pacific Northwest region, will help stimulate business and leisure travel. Over 900,000 Americans visited the Philippines in 2023, making the US the country’s second-largest source of tourists.

The Philippine flag carrier will also serve Filipinos visiting family and friends. Washington and Oregon are home to more than 240,000 Filipino Americans.

The PAL Manila-Seattle-Manila services will operate three times weekly, every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights will depart Manila at 2240 local time and arrive at 2340 (local time) at Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

Seattle, a high-tech business hub and thriving port city, is the gateway to various population centres in Washington and Oregon states, such as Portland, Salem, Spokane, Tacoma and Eugene. Travellers will enjoy connectivity via PAL’s airline partners to various US mainland cities, including Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and Washington DC.

The flights also provide connectivity via Manila to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional international network, which includes cities such as Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.

Seattle is PAL’s eighth destination in North America. The Philippine carrier already operates 46 weekly flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu and Guam.

The Philippine carrier will deploy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the Mania-Seattle route, with full-flat seats in business class. The airline recently acquired an additional 777-300ER aircraft as a first step towards renewing its long-haul fleet. Nine brand-new Airbus A350-1000s are slated for delivery starting in Q4/2025.

To promote the new Manila-Seattle service, PAL offers a special introductory roundtrip fare of USD 771 for economy class and USD 3,071 for business class. The introductory fare is on sale until 30 April 2024 and for travel from 2 October to 30 November 2024 and from 1 February to 22 March 2025.

PAL: Operating Schedule – Manila-Seattle-Manila from 2 October, 2024